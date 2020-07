Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN, recently updated and well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. **GRANITE counter top and a bay window seat in kitchen. **Access to Colony Park through back gate. **Updated master bathroom with shower and quartz counter top vanity, plus a walk in closet. **2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. **Beautiful trees and easy to maintain yard. **Pets on case by case basis.