1416 Wood Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well-appointed one-story home with Gunite pool. This home boasts 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 bath, 2 living areas, formal dining & breakfast area. Updates include stainless kitchen appliances, remodeled baths. Ideal backyard for entertaining by the pool. Ready for immediate occupancy. Landlord is installing granite countertops, new backsplash, painting all bedrooms, cleaning up landscaping and having house deep cleaned. $50 fee each month for pool service will be added to rent, Landlord is covering the rest of the pool service charges. What a great deal! $40 app fee per applicant. Please use TAR-2003 Residential Lease application. All information should be verified by tenant or tenant's agent.