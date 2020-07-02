1310 Blairwood Drive

Amenities

Stunning single story home in the heart of Flower Mound, walking distance to Parker Square and close to Riverwalk. Newly renovated throughout! White kitchen cabinets with beautiful backsplash on top of Carrera Quartz Counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances and a shiny new sink. New carpet in all 3 bedrooms and porcelain wood plank in common areas. White Quartz counters in master bath attached to new fixtures and sinks. This highly desired neighborhood offers not only a great location but offers a jogging and bike path, private pond and Playground. Enjoy your summer evenings on your covered porch or on your covered patio. This home is a MUST SEE in this quiet neighborhood.