All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1310 Blairwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1310 Blairwood Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:32 AM

1310 Blairwood Drive

1310 Blairwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1310 Blairwood Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Stunning single story home in the heart of Flower Mound, walking distance to Parker Square and close to Riverwalk. Newly renovated throughout! White kitchen cabinets with beautiful backsplash on top of Carrera Quartz Counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, Stainless Steel appliances and a shiny new sink. New carpet in all 3 bedrooms and porcelain wood plank in common areas. White Quartz counters in master bath attached to new fixtures and sinks. This highly desired neighborhood offers not only a great location but offers a jogging and bike path, private pond and Playground. Enjoy your summer evenings on your covered porch or on your covered patio. This home is a MUST SEE in this quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Blairwood Drive have any available units?
1310 Blairwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 Blairwood Drive have?
Some of 1310 Blairwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 Blairwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Blairwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Blairwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Blairwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1310 Blairwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1310 Blairwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Blairwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Blairwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Blairwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1310 Blairwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Blairwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1310 Blairwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Blairwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 Blairwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary