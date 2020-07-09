All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1304 Big Canyon Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:51 PM

1304 Big Canyon Drive

1304 Big Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Big Canyon Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful home on stunning creek lot in South Flower Mound! The first floor features slate and wood floors throughout. The spacious family room opens to kitchen and breakfast area with amazing views of treed backyard and creek! The kitchen features Corian counter tops, island, breakfast bar, gas cook top, and stainless steel appliances. The private study comes with french doors and plantation shutters. The master bedroom is a great size. Upstairs are spacious bedrooms and a game room. You will love the location of this home with easy access to airport and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Big Canyon Drive have any available units?
1304 Big Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Big Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1304 Big Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Big Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Big Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Big Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Big Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1304 Big Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Big Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 1304 Big Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Big Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Big Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 Big Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Big Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 Big Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Big Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Big Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

