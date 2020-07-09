1304 Big Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Come see this beautiful home on stunning creek lot in South Flower Mound! The first floor features slate and wood floors throughout. The spacious family room opens to kitchen and breakfast area with amazing views of treed backyard and creek! The kitchen features Corian counter tops, island, breakfast bar, gas cook top, and stainless steel appliances. The private study comes with french doors and plantation shutters. The master bedroom is a great size. Upstairs are spacious bedrooms and a game room. You will love the location of this home with easy access to airport and freeways.