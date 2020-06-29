1295 Casselberry Dr 1295

Amenities
Brand new Town home for rent - Property Id: 209125
Be the first to live in this Brand New CB Jeni Townhome, Flower Mound Schools; This townhome is full of luxury upgrades including wood floors, granite countertops,
vaulted ceiling in master, huge closets , two car garage and more; filled with natural light.
Community amenities include Clubhouse and Pool, jogging and bike paths and a park.
Great location with easy access to Grapevine Mills Mall, shopping, dinning, Lakeside and DFW airport.
REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209125
