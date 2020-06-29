All apartments in Flower Mound
Location

1295 Casselberry Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Brand new Town home for rent - Property Id: 209125

Be the first to live in this Brand New CB Jeni Townhome, Flower Mound Schools; This townhome is full of luxury upgrades including wood floors, granite countertops,
vaulted ceiling in master, huge closets , two car garage and more; filled with natural light.
Community amenities include Clubhouse and Pool, jogging and bike paths and a park.
Great location with easy access to Grapevine Mills Mall, shopping, dinning, Lakeside and DFW airport.
REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209125
Property Id 209125

(RLNE5487379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 have any available units?
1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 have?
Some of 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 is pet friendly.
Does 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 offer parking?
Yes, 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 offers parking.
Does 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 have a pool?
Yes, 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 has a pool.
Does 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 have accessible units?
No, 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1295 Casselberry Dr 1295 has units with dishwashers.

