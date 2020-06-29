1295 Casselberry Dr 1295

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Brand new Town home for rent - Property Id: 209125



Be the first to live in this Brand New CB Jeni Townhome, Flower Mound Schools; This townhome is full of luxury upgrades including wood floors, granite countertops,

vaulted ceiling in master, huge closets , two car garage and more; filled with natural light.

Community amenities include Clubhouse and Pool, jogging and bike paths and a park.

Great location with easy access to Grapevine Mills Mall, shopping, dinning, Lakeside and DFW airport.

REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209125

