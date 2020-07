Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath in Flower Mound Texas! Walk to Parker Square and NCTC. Split bedrooms and large living area. The home as been renovated with paint, flooring and carpet. Spacious backyard has mature trees and new landscaping. Close to shopping dinning and schools.



Please note, kitchen will be updated with new cooktop.