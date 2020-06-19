All apartments in Flower Mound
1213 Shamrock Drive
Last updated May 12 2019 at 1:44 AM

1213 Shamrock Drive

1213 Shamrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Shamrock Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Very clean and well kept 2 story home in quaint cedar creek subdivision. Recent updates include granite counters in Kitchen, under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances and nicely sized walk in pantry. New carpet and laminate flooring, Open floor plan on 1st floor that feeds nicely into kitchen from living areas. Fireplace features a gas starter. All bedrooms have walk in closets. Game room space on 2nd floor is a bonus. An additional plus this property offers is backing up to a greenbelt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
1213 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 1213 Shamrock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Shamrock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1213 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Shamrock Drive offers parking.
Does 1213 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Shamrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
No, 1213 Shamrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1213 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.

