11417 Winecup Road

This adorable and well-kept 1.5 story home is nestled in the master-planned community of Canyon Falls. Enjoy an open concept kitchen and living area, long entry, bonus room upstairs with a half bath, and amazing amenities! These include a clubhouse, two pools, a splash pad and playground, gym, and a dog park, which are only .2 miles from this home. Internet and cable, front and back lawn maintenance, and use of facilities included in rent price. Part of the wonderful ARGYLE ISD! Don't miss the opportunity to call this place home, especially if you are looking for a new build and want to be in the school district while you wait!