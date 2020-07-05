11358 Bull Head Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage valet service

Energy efficient, 1 year old home! Beautiful 1 story with 3 car garage built in 2018 by Khov. You'll enjoy Trailwood's impressive entries, greenbelt backyards, trails, pool, club house and playground. Upgrades galore! Mahogany front door with glass and wrought iron leads to a contemporary photo ledge wall. Family room has gas log corner fireplace and wall of windows to extended patio. Kitchen has modern white cabinets, island extension, stainless appliances. Enlarged master suite with bay windows, blackout shades, separate granite vanities, corner tub, full tile shower, and Elfa closet. Hall valet and large laundry room with Elfa shelving. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Blinds throughout!