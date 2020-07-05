All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 11358 Bull Head Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
11358 Bull Head Lane
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:17 AM

11358 Bull Head Lane

11358 Bull Head Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

11358 Bull Head Lane, Flower Mound, TX 76262

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
valet service
Energy efficient, 1 year old home! Beautiful 1 story with 3 car garage built in 2018 by Khov. You'll enjoy Trailwood's impressive entries, greenbelt backyards, trails, pool, club house and playground. Upgrades galore! Mahogany front door with glass and wrought iron leads to a contemporary photo ledge wall. Family room has gas log corner fireplace and wall of windows to extended patio. Kitchen has modern white cabinets, island extension, stainless appliances. Enlarged master suite with bay windows, blackout shades, separate granite vanities, corner tub, full tile shower, and Elfa closet. Hall valet and large laundry room with Elfa shelving. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room. Blinds throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11358 Bull Head Lane have any available units?
11358 Bull Head Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 11358 Bull Head Lane have?
Some of 11358 Bull Head Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11358 Bull Head Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11358 Bull Head Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11358 Bull Head Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11358 Bull Head Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 11358 Bull Head Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11358 Bull Head Lane offers parking.
Does 11358 Bull Head Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11358 Bull Head Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11358 Bull Head Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11358 Bull Head Lane has a pool.
Does 11358 Bull Head Lane have accessible units?
No, 11358 Bull Head Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11358 Bull Head Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11358 Bull Head Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary