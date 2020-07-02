All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1112 Coker Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1112 Coker Drive
Last updated March 21 2019 at 9:41 PM

1112 Coker Drive

1112 Coker Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1112 Coker Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! This Spacious 2 story home is located on a Cul De Sac within walking distance of schools and parks. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space. The dining room leads into the 2 story living room with wood floors, brick fireplace with gas logs, and plenty of natural light from windows looking out over the wood fenced back yard with a wood deck and covered patio. The downstairs master suite includes an updated master bath with dual sink vanity, tiled shower, separate tub, and a walk-in closet. Oversized upstairs hallway doubles as 2nd living space. Pets approved on a case-by case basis. No pet over 20 lbs. $350 pet deposit plus $150 non-refundable fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Coker Drive have any available units?
1112 Coker Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Coker Drive have?
Some of 1112 Coker Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Coker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Coker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Coker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Coker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Coker Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Coker Drive offers parking.
Does 1112 Coker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Coker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Coker Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Coker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Coker Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Coker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Coker Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Coker Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary