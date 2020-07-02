1112 Coker Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Move-In Ready! This Spacious 2 story home is located on a Cul De Sac within walking distance of schools and parks. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an eat in kitchen with ample cabinet space. The dining room leads into the 2 story living room with wood floors, brick fireplace with gas logs, and plenty of natural light from windows looking out over the wood fenced back yard with a wood deck and covered patio. The downstairs master suite includes an updated master bath with dual sink vanity, tiled shower, separate tub, and a walk-in closet. Oversized upstairs hallway doubles as 2nd living space. Pets approved on a case-by case basis. No pet over 20 lbs. $350 pet deposit plus $150 non-refundable fee per pet.