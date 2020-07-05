All apartments in Flower Mound
10817 Pedernales Falls Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:04 AM

10817 Pedernales Falls Drive

10817 Pedernales Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10817 Pedernales Falls Drive, Flower Mound, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Expansive executive home in the sort after “Canyon Falls” master planned community. Amenities include clubhouse, two pools, a splash pad, playground, and dog park. Part of the top-rated Argyle Independent School District! Open split floorplan with master suite and nanny bed and bath down with 4 bedrooms and two full baths up. Massive living areas up including desk build outs. Fenced yard with covered patio including fireplace, enjoy the outdoors in the cooler months. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive have any available units?
10817 Pedernales Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive have?
Some of 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10817 Pedernales Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10817 Pedernales Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.

