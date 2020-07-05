10817 Pedernales Falls Drive

Amenities
Expansive executive home in the sort after “Canyon Falls” master planned community. Amenities include clubhouse, two pools, a splash pad, playground, and dog park. Part of the top-rated Argyle Independent School District! Open split floorplan with master suite and nanny bed and bath down with 4 bedrooms and two full baths up. Massive living areas up including desk build outs. Fenced yard with covered patio including fireplace, enjoy the outdoors in the cooler months. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.