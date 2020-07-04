10413 Sunrise Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ARGYLE ISD! Highly sought after home, in the award winning town of Flower Mound, and within Argyle ISD! This is a beautiful home, adjacent to the Canyon Falls development. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Pets welcome, including aggressive breeds, inquire with agent. All solid surface flooring. Large master shower with dual shower heads. Flower Mound public park to be constructed within a quarter mile, on Stonecrest. You will not find another opportunity such as this for this lease price within ARGYLE ISD.