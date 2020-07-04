10413 Sunrise Circle

Amenities
ARGYLE ISD! Highly sought after home, in the award winning town of Flower Mound, and within Argyle ISD! This is a beautiful home, adjacent to the Canyon Falls development. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Pets welcome, including aggressive breeds, inquire with agent. All solid surface flooring. Large master shower with dual shower heads. Flower Mound public park to be constructed within a quarter mile, on Stonecrest. You will not find another opportunity such as this for this lease price within ARGYLE ISD.