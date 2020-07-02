All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1016 Sanmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1016 Sanmar Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:39 AM

1016 Sanmar Drive

1016 Sanmar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1016 Sanmar Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated one story. Spacious floor plan. Kitchen with Granite countertops and natural stone backsplash, new stainless appliances, lots of cabinets. Fresh paint and new carpet. Open floor plan with large living area with beautiful fireplace. Large connected dining area in this open floor plan. Breakfast area with lots of windows and two window seats. Split bedrooms with bath. Large private master bedroom and bath. Lovely private patio off living area. Property is part of Oakwood Estates Homeowners Association. Association takes care of common areas only. Association dues are paid by the landlord and are not the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Sanmar Drive have any available units?
1016 Sanmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Sanmar Drive have?
Some of 1016 Sanmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Sanmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Sanmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Sanmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Sanmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1016 Sanmar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Sanmar Drive offers parking.
Does 1016 Sanmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Sanmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Sanmar Drive have a pool?
No, 1016 Sanmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Sanmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1016 Sanmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Sanmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 Sanmar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary