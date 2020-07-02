1016 Sanmar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated one story. Spacious floor plan. Kitchen with Granite countertops and natural stone backsplash, new stainless appliances, lots of cabinets. Fresh paint and new carpet. Open floor plan with large living area with beautiful fireplace. Large connected dining area in this open floor plan. Breakfast area with lots of windows and two window seats. Split bedrooms with bath. Large private master bedroom and bath. Lovely private patio off living area. Property is part of Oakwood Estates Homeowners Association. Association takes care of common areas only. Association dues are paid by the landlord and are not the responsibility of the tenant.