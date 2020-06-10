All apartments in Fate
Find more places like
943 Mangrove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
943 Mangrove Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM

943 Mangrove Drive

943 Mangrove Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

943 Mangrove Dr, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with guest suite and full bath upstairs; Master + 2 other bedrooms down. 9' tall glass entry door adds an upscale entrance from the Large, covered front porch. Inside, the tall ceilings, decorative window ledges, and open layout give the open layout it's sunlit, spacious feel. Formal Dining room, just off the entry has double french doors to opt as study. Kitchen, with quartz counter tops and island is centrally located to provide easy entertaining options. Stone fireplace is the focal point of the Family Room. Application fee per adult is required. No pets. Please ask listing broker for criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 943 Mangrove Drive have any available units?
943 Mangrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 943 Mangrove Drive have?
Some of 943 Mangrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Mangrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
943 Mangrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Mangrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 943 Mangrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 943 Mangrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 943 Mangrove Drive offers parking.
Does 943 Mangrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Mangrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Mangrove Drive have a pool?
No, 943 Mangrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 943 Mangrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 943 Mangrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Mangrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Mangrove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 943 Mangrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 Mangrove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with BalconyFate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with ParkingFate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District