943 Mangrove Drive.

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home with guest suite and full bath upstairs; Master + 2 other bedrooms down. 9' tall glass entry door adds an upscale entrance from the Large, covered front porch. Inside, the tall ceilings, decorative window ledges, and open layout give the open layout it's sunlit, spacious feel. Formal Dining room, just off the entry has double french doors to opt as study. Kitchen, with quartz counter tops and island is centrally located to provide easy entertaining options. Stone fireplace is the focal point of the Family Room. Application fee per adult is required. No pets. Please ask listing broker for criteria.