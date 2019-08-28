All apartments in Fate
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

656 Sharpley Drive

656 Sharpley · No Longer Available
Location

656 Sharpley, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT FLOOR PLAN!!! Single story that has it all!! Study off front of foyer. Huge formal dining with tile floors. Granite counter tops in kitchen with gigantic flat island. Stainless appliances and tumbled marble back splash. Stunning chocolate cabinetry and rich chocolate wood floors to family room. Game room separating secondary bedrooms. Covered back patio for entertaining! Security System with Camera, French Drains, Gutters, Landscaping, Stone work, Dog Door, Storm Door, and Extended Driveway all added by current owners. Built by Altura Homes - Ready now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Sharpley Drive have any available units?
656 Sharpley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 656 Sharpley Drive have?
Some of 656 Sharpley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Sharpley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
656 Sharpley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Sharpley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Sharpley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 656 Sharpley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 656 Sharpley Drive offers parking.
Does 656 Sharpley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Sharpley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Sharpley Drive have a pool?
No, 656 Sharpley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 656 Sharpley Drive have accessible units?
No, 656 Sharpley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Sharpley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Sharpley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Sharpley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Sharpley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
