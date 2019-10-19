All apartments in Fate
533 Alice Lane
Last updated October 19 2019 at 6:46 AM

533 Alice Lane

533 Alice Lane
Location

533 Alice Lane, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
ROCKWALL ISD, GO TO ROCKWALL HEATH HIGH SCHOOL. Beautiful 3bedrooms, 2 baths, with an open floor plan. Family room has hand scraped hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace and a small office space. Kitchen is highlighted by granite counter top, backsplash, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, cabinets, large counter top. Next to I30 highway. 6 to 7 minutes to Rockwall and 25 to 30 to downtown Dallas. The Amenities include several pools, walking-jogging trails, playgrounds, and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Alice Lane have any available units?
533 Alice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 533 Alice Lane have?
Some of 533 Alice Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Alice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
533 Alice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Alice Lane pet-friendly?
No, 533 Alice Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 533 Alice Lane offer parking?
Yes, 533 Alice Lane offers parking.
Does 533 Alice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Alice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Alice Lane have a pool?
Yes, 533 Alice Lane has a pool.
Does 533 Alice Lane have accessible units?
No, 533 Alice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Alice Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Alice Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Alice Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Alice Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

