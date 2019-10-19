533 Alice Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

ROCKWALL ISD, GO TO ROCKWALL HEATH HIGH SCHOOL. Beautiful 3bedrooms, 2 baths, with an open floor plan. Family room has hand scraped hard wood floors, wood burning fireplace and a small office space. Kitchen is highlighted by granite counter top, backsplash, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop, cabinets, large counter top. Next to I30 highway. 6 to 7 minutes to Rockwall and 25 to 30 to downtown Dallas. The Amenities include several pools, walking-jogging trails, playgrounds, and clubhouse.