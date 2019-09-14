404 Attlee Drive

Amenities

2018 Build one-story move-in ready 3 beds 2 baths smart home in Fate, Rockwall area. Available 10-01-2019. Sought after Rockwall ISD. Easy access to I-30, close to shopping and 30 minutes’ drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious 1873 sf boasts open floor plan with study room and covered patio! Wood floor in family room and study, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Pets welcome. Energy-efficient and Wi-Fi certified, supports voice-controlled applications with Amazon Alexa. SS side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Master-planned community with clubhouse, pool and multiple green areas! Visit from I-30 Exit 73, go south on Memorial Pkwy, left to Chamberlain, right to Churchill, then left to Attlee.