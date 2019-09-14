All apartments in Fate
Last updated September 14 2019

404 Attlee Drive

404 Attlee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

404 Attlee Dr, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2018 Build one-story move-in ready 3 beds 2 baths smart home in Fate, Rockwall area. Available 10-01-2019. Sought after Rockwall ISD. Easy access to I-30, close to shopping and 30 minutes’ drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious 1873 sf boasts open floor plan with study room and covered patio! Wood floor in family room and study, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Pets welcome. Energy-efficient and Wi-Fi certified, supports voice-controlled applications with Amazon Alexa. SS side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Master-planned community with clubhouse, pool and multiple green areas! Visit from I-30 Exit 73, go south on Memorial Pkwy, left to Chamberlain, right to Churchill, then left to Attlee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Attlee Drive have any available units?
404 Attlee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 404 Attlee Drive have?
Some of 404 Attlee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Attlee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Attlee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Attlee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Attlee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 404 Attlee Drive offer parking?
No, 404 Attlee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 404 Attlee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Attlee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Attlee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 404 Attlee Drive has a pool.
Does 404 Attlee Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Attlee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Attlee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Attlee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Attlee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Attlee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
