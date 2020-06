Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Charming two story with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a 2-car attached garage, excellent curb appeal, shaded front porch, recent paint, updated carpet, formal dining, living room with a fireplace, utility room in-house, and an eat-in kitchen that has a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs holds the game room and bedrooms including the master suite with dual sinks, tub, separate shower, and dual walk-in closets! Backyard with an open patio!