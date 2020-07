Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Super clean family home. This home has an open floor plan and a large kitchen for entertaining. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets and a huge pantry. Spacious master retreat and large secondary bedrooms. Nice sized backyard and patio. Community pond and playground are within walking distance. Come make this your home.