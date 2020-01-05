All apartments in Fate
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

320 Eden Drive

320 Eden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Eden Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this GORGEOUS, like-new rental! One-story single-family house in Chamberlain Crossing. Build by Lennar in 2018. This home has 4-bedroom 2-bath, a spacious family room and a study, plus a fireplace & covered patio! Brushed nickel fixtures, 42-inch cabinets, quartz countertops, and blinds. Ceramic tile in all wet areas and family. Energy-efficient certified. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This neighborhood offers a community pool and fitness center, as well as walking trails. Located in the esteemed Rockwall ISD and with easy access to I-30, only minutes from shopping, dining and to Lake Ray Hubbard. Come see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Eden Drive have any available units?
320 Eden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 320 Eden Drive have?
Some of 320 Eden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Eden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Eden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Eden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 Eden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 320 Eden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Eden Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Eden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Eden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Eden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 Eden Drive has a pool.
Does 320 Eden Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Eden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Eden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Eden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Eden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Eden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

