320 Eden Drive

Welcome home to this GORGEOUS, like-new rental! One-story single-family house in Chamberlain Crossing. Build by Lennar in 2018. This home has 4-bedroom 2-bath, a spacious family room and a study, plus a fireplace & covered patio! Brushed nickel fixtures, 42-inch cabinets, quartz countertops, and blinds. Ceramic tile in all wet areas and family. Energy-efficient certified. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Side by side refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This neighborhood offers a community pool and fitness center, as well as walking trails. Located in the esteemed Rockwall ISD and with easy access to I-30, only minutes from shopping, dining and to Lake Ray Hubbard. Come see it before it's gone!