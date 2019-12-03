All apartments in Fate
314 Sugarberry Lane
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

314 Sugarberry Lane

314 Sugarberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

314 Sugarberry Lane, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The living is easy in this charming 3bed 2bath home nestled in the resort style community of Woodcreek. Free-flowing common area layout as soon as you walk in. Additional benefits include split bedrooms, gas fireplace, generous size kitchen (including the refrigerator), and so much more. Elementary school is just a short distance away within the neighborhood. Enjoy community vase amount of the community amenities and feel free to participate in numerous community functions throughout the year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Sugarberry Lane have any available units?
314 Sugarberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 314 Sugarberry Lane have?
Some of 314 Sugarberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Sugarberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
314 Sugarberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Sugarberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 314 Sugarberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 314 Sugarberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 314 Sugarberry Lane offers parking.
Does 314 Sugarberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Sugarberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Sugarberry Lane have a pool?
No, 314 Sugarberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 314 Sugarberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 314 Sugarberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Sugarberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 Sugarberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Sugarberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Sugarberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
