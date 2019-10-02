Beautiful 4 bedroom with 2.2 bath with open floor plan. All bedrooms are located downstairs with game room upstairs. This property has stainless steel appliances with front load washer and dryer included. Also has a formal dinning room with covered patio. The property is ready for you to move in .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 155 Cameron Drive have any available units?
155 Cameron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 155 Cameron Drive have?
Some of 155 Cameron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Cameron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 Cameron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.