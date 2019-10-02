All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 155 Cameron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
155 Cameron Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

155 Cameron Drive

155 Cameron Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

155 Cameron Dr, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 4 bedroom with 2.2 bath with open floor plan. All bedrooms are located downstairs with game room upstairs. This property has stainless steel appliances with front load washer and dryer included. Also has a formal dinning room with covered patio. The property is ready for you to move in .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Cameron Drive have any available units?
155 Cameron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 155 Cameron Drive have?
Some of 155 Cameron Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Cameron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
155 Cameron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Cameron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 155 Cameron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 155 Cameron Drive offer parking?
No, 155 Cameron Drive does not offer parking.
Does 155 Cameron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Cameron Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Cameron Drive have a pool?
No, 155 Cameron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 155 Cameron Drive have accessible units?
No, 155 Cameron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Cameron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Cameron Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Cameron Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 Cameron Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 Bedroom ApartmentsFate Apartments with Balconies
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TX
Frisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District