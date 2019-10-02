155 Cameron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 4 bedroom with 2.2 bath with open floor plan. All bedrooms are located downstairs with game room upstairs. This property has stainless steel appliances with front load washer and dryer included. Also has a formal dinning room with covered patio. The property is ready for you to move in .