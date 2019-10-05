All apartments in Fate
119 Stevenson Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

119 Stevenson Drive

119 Stevenson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

119 Stevenson Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
***SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE THROUGH 4.30.2020***

5 bd 3.5 ba 2 car gar of endless luxury. 2 living rooms,2 dining areas,wood burning fireplace,ceiling fans, sprinkler system, alarm system, covered patio w-privacy fenced backyard, kit equipped w-combo range-oven,dishwasher,disposal,microwave! Woodcreek amenities include access to the community pool, parks, & the use of the clubhouse! Walking distance to the recently opened Billie Stevenson Elementary School!

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant's agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Stevenson Drive have any available units?
119 Stevenson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 119 Stevenson Drive have?
Some of 119 Stevenson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Stevenson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Stevenson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Stevenson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 119 Stevenson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 119 Stevenson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 119 Stevenson Drive offers parking.
Does 119 Stevenson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Stevenson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Stevenson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 119 Stevenson Drive has a pool.
Does 119 Stevenson Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Stevenson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Stevenson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Stevenson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Stevenson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Stevenson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
