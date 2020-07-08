2838 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Located across the street from scenic Rawhide Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, 2 car carport, patio and fenced yard. Recently painted and new flooring thru out. New Kitchen appliances. Both sides available March 1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
