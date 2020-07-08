All apartments in Farmers Branch
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive

2838 Golfing Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2838 Golfing Green Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Located across the street from scenic Rawhide Park. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, 2 car carport, patio and fenced yard. Recently painted and new flooring thru out. New Kitchen appliances. Both sides available March 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive have any available units?
2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive have?
Some of 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive offers parking.
Does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive have a pool?
No, 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2838 GOLFING GREEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

