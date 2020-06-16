909 Brook Forest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in prestigious Brookside at Bear Creek close to Bear Creek Country Club Golf Course. Minutes from DFW airport as well as 183 & 360 fwys. Stunning views of luscious green belts. Paradise of parks and trails. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Master bed has private balcony. Media room can be 3rd bedroom and also has a private balcony. Office can be turned into a bedroom. Maintenance-free, lock-and-go home. HOA maintains the yard, common areas, roof. New AC unit - Sept. 2018. Entire new vinyl flooring downstairs -July 2019. Ceiling fans throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and more!