Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:21 PM

909 Brook Forest Lane

909 Brook Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Brook Forest Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Villages of Bear Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous end-unit townhouse in prestigious Brookside at Bear Creek close to Bear Creek Country Club Golf Course. Minutes from DFW airport as well as 183 & 360 fwys. Stunning views of luscious green belts. Paradise of parks and trails. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Master bed has private balcony. Media room can be 3rd bedroom and also has a private balcony. Office can be turned into a bedroom. Maintenance-free, lock-and-go home. HOA maintains the yard, common areas, roof. New AC unit - Sept. 2018. Entire new vinyl flooring downstairs -July 2019. Ceiling fans throughout, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Brook Forest Lane have any available units?
909 Brook Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 Brook Forest Lane have?
Some of 909 Brook Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Brook Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
909 Brook Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Brook Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 909 Brook Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 909 Brook Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 909 Brook Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 909 Brook Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Brook Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Brook Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 909 Brook Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 909 Brook Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 909 Brook Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Brook Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Brook Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

