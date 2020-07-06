All apartments in Euless
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:24 PM

907 Adam Way

907 Adam Way · No Longer Available
Location

907 Adam Way, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home is near airport with easy access to tollways & close to shopping and dining. You can be the first to rent this new garden home. It Is a single story open floorpan with soaring ceilings throughout and modern paint color. The kitchen will please the chef, it includes huge island, granite, gas 5 burner cooktop, & fridge. There is an office with built in desks, 2 nice size bedrooms, full bath In hall. The master suite is tucked away in the back for privacy, it has beautiful bath room, huge walk in closet which leads to the fenced in backyard area. There is also a mudroom area with extra storage and utility room washer & dryer included. Community pool and amenity center coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Adam Way have any available units?
907 Adam Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Adam Way have?
Some of 907 Adam Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Adam Way currently offering any rent specials?
907 Adam Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Adam Way pet-friendly?
No, 907 Adam Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 907 Adam Way offer parking?
Yes, 907 Adam Way offers parking.
Does 907 Adam Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 Adam Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Adam Way have a pool?
Yes, 907 Adam Way has a pool.
Does 907 Adam Way have accessible units?
No, 907 Adam Way does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Adam Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Adam Way has units with dishwashers.

