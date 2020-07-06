907 Adam Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home is near airport with easy access to tollways & close to shopping and dining. You can be the first to rent this new garden home. It Is a single story open floorpan with soaring ceilings throughout and modern paint color. The kitchen will please the chef, it includes huge island, granite, gas 5 burner cooktop, & fridge. There is an office with built in desks, 2 nice size bedrooms, full bath In hall. The master suite is tucked away in the back for privacy, it has beautiful bath room, huge walk in closet which leads to the fenced in backyard area. There is also a mudroom area with extra storage and utility room washer & dryer included. Community pool and amenity center coming soon.