902 Devon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Awesome home has wood & tile floors, white wood blinds & 7 fans throughout. Downstairs MBR with garden tub, shower, 2 sinks & WI closet. Front living with gas FP opens to study. 2nd living is family room which opens into kitchen with stainless dishwasher, glass cooktop range & microwave, breakfast bar & nook with built in bench seat, half bath with marble vanity. Upstairs bedroom 2 has sitting area, Bedroom 4 is large enough to be used as gameroom, 10x11 screen porch, wall of cabinets in garage.