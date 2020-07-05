All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

902 Devon Drive

902 Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Devon Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Awesome home has wood & tile floors, white wood blinds & 7 fans throughout. Downstairs MBR with garden tub, shower, 2 sinks & WI closet. Front living with gas FP opens to study. 2nd living is family room which opens into kitchen with stainless dishwasher, glass cooktop range & microwave, breakfast bar & nook with built in bench seat, half bath with marble vanity. Upstairs bedroom 2 has sitting area, Bedroom 4 is large enough to be used as gameroom, 10x11 screen porch, wall of cabinets in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Devon Drive have any available units?
902 Devon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Devon Drive have?
Some of 902 Devon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Devon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Devon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Devon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Devon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 902 Devon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Devon Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Devon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Devon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Devon Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Devon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Devon Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Devon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Devon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Devon Drive has units with dishwashers.

