Euless, TX
89 Winchester Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:28 AM

89 Winchester Drive

89 Winchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

89 Winchester Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhouse in desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Completely repainted inside and updated with granite countertops, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances and more. Both bedrooms are spacious and have their own private bathrooms. Great kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens to the dining area. Full size Washer & Dryer included in the upstairs laundry area. Owner pays the HOA fees which includes water, sewer & trash service! Enjoy your evenings by the fire in the large living room. Centrally located with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and the airport. Front door to be painted once the weather warms up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Winchester Drive have any available units?
89 Winchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 Winchester Drive have?
Some of 89 Winchester Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Winchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
89 Winchester Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Winchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 89 Winchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 89 Winchester Drive offer parking?
No, 89 Winchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 89 Winchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 Winchester Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Winchester Drive have a pool?
No, 89 Winchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 89 Winchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 89 Winchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Winchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 Winchester Drive has units with dishwashers.

