89 Winchester Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful townhouse in desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Completely repainted inside and updated with granite countertops, wood laminate floors, stainless steel appliances and more. Both bedrooms are spacious and have their own private bathrooms. Great kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens to the dining area. Full size Washer & Dryer included in the upstairs laundry area. Owner pays the HOA fees which includes water, sewer & trash service! Enjoy your evenings by the fire in the large living room. Centrally located with easy access to highways, shopping, restaurants, and the airport. Front door to be painted once the weather warms up!