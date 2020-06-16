811 Milam Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to The cutest home on the block! This little beauty in highly sought after HEBISD, has been completely redone from roof to flooring and everything in between. Kitchen features granite with white countertops, beautiful backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. It has 4 true bedrooms and two full baths. Large sized backyard with deck in back. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard. 3 times rental amount must be made in monthly income. 1700 deposit plus 40.00 app fee for each person over 18 living in property. No pets at this time.