Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

811 Milam Drive

811 Milam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

811 Milam Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to The cutest home on the block! This little beauty in highly sought after HEBISD, has been completely redone from roof to flooring and everything in between. Kitchen features granite with white countertops, beautiful backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. It has 4 true bedrooms and two full baths. Large sized backyard with deck in back. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard. 3 times rental amount must be made in monthly income. 1700 deposit plus 40.00 app fee for each person over 18 living in property. No pets at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Milam Drive have any available units?
811 Milam Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Milam Drive have?
Some of 811 Milam Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Milam Drive currently offering any rent specials?
811 Milam Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Milam Drive pet-friendly?
No, 811 Milam Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 811 Milam Drive offer parking?
Yes, 811 Milam Drive offers parking.
Does 811 Milam Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Milam Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Milam Drive have a pool?
No, 811 Milam Drive does not have a pool.
Does 811 Milam Drive have accessible units?
No, 811 Milam Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Milam Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Milam Drive has units with dishwashers.

