810 Palomino Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Super cute & charming! Front two car garage! Beautiful red brick elevation! Inside has a large living room w-HW floors, vaulted ceilings & a warming gas fireplace! Private Study, Spacious Dining area with tile floors overlooks the amazing Kitchen with an abundance of counter & cabinet space! Kitchen features a wrap around breakfast bar, fridge, electric cook-top & oven! Upstairs you will find a spacious game room, relaxing master suite with an attached bath that has dual sinks, walk in closet, separate shower plus a garden tub! Two additional guest bedrooms to enjoy, both are generously sized and have plush carpet! This home is MOVE IN READY with neutral paint throughout! Great sized backyard w-open patio!