Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:20 PM

810 Palomino Drive

810 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

810 Palomino Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Super cute & charming! Front two car garage! Beautiful red brick elevation! Inside has a large living room w-HW floors, vaulted ceilings & a warming gas fireplace! Private Study, Spacious Dining area with tile floors overlooks the amazing Kitchen with an abundance of counter & cabinet space! Kitchen features a wrap around breakfast bar, fridge, electric cook-top & oven! Upstairs you will find a spacious game room, relaxing master suite with an attached bath that has dual sinks, walk in closet, separate shower plus a garden tub! Two additional guest bedrooms to enjoy, both are generously sized and have plush carpet! This home is MOVE IN READY with neutral paint throughout! Great sized backyard w-open patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Palomino Drive have any available units?
810 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 810 Palomino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
810 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 810 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 810 Palomino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 810 Palomino Drive offers parking.
Does 810 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 810 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 810 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 810 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Palomino Drive has units with dishwashers.

