Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Newly remodeled open concept home with fourth bonus room and extra closet could be used as bedroom, second living room or would make a great office. Home comes with all appliances including new french door fridge and washer and dryer. There is a laundry room with sink and storage along with second hook ups in garage if tenant wants to bring their own set. Home features a large backyard with porch and is down the street from Euless Family Aquatic Park and life center gym.