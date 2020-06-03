All apartments in Euless
803 Brownstone
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:33 PM

803 Brownstone

803 Brownstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 Brownstone Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home established location and built. Near school. - Property Id: 224527

Lovely residentual home with family room having nice wood flooring through to back sliding glass door with kitchen area in tile. Features new gas cook stove/oven, disposal, dishwasher. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Carpeted bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master bedroom has half bath also. Air condition unit is energy saver. Walking distance to Elementary School. Spacious fenced back yard with trees and covered patio.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

