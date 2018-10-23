All apartments in Euless
Last updated February 4 2020

701 Victoria Drive

701 Victoria Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Victoria Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home! Two good sized living areas plus a enclosed patio area! Nice sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are all good sized. Large fenced backyard with storage building. Trinity High school! Convenient location! This is a must see home that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Victoria Drive have any available units?
701 Victoria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Victoria Drive have?
Some of 701 Victoria Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Victoria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Victoria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Victoria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Victoria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 701 Victoria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Victoria Drive offers parking.
Does 701 Victoria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Victoria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Victoria Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Victoria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Victoria Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Victoria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Victoria Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Victoria Drive has units with dishwashers.

