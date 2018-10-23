701 Victoria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute three bedroom two bath home! Two good sized living areas plus a enclosed patio area! Nice sized dining area and kitchen with plenty of storage space. Spacious master bedroom with bath and walkin closet. Other bedrooms are all good sized. Large fenced backyard with storage building. Trinity High school! Convenient location! This is a must see home that won't last long!