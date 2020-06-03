616 Rosemead Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury three bedroom town home end unit with master suite downstairs two bedrooms and game room upstairs. Hardwood flooring in downstairs living area, granite counter tops in open kitchen with refrigerator included. Attached two car garage. Fenced back yard. Gated community entrance to San Marino Villias just off of Hwy 360 just west of DFW Airport. Freeway access in minutes. DFW Airport short distance. Excellent Location! Quaint community one way entrance exit. One small pet under 20lbs. Professionally managed.