616 Rosemead Drive

616 Rosemead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 Rosemead Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury three bedroom town home end unit with master suite downstairs two bedrooms and game room upstairs. Hardwood flooring in downstairs living area, granite counter tops in open kitchen with refrigerator included. Attached two car garage. Fenced back yard. Gated community entrance to San Marino Villias just off of Hwy 360 just west of DFW Airport. Freeway access in minutes. DFW Airport short distance. Excellent Location! Quaint community one way entrance exit. One small pet under 20lbs. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 475
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Rosemead Drive have any available units?
616 Rosemead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Rosemead Drive have?
Some of 616 Rosemead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Rosemead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Rosemead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Rosemead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Rosemead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 Rosemead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 Rosemead Drive offers parking.
Does 616 Rosemead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 Rosemead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Rosemead Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Rosemead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Rosemead Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Rosemead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Rosemead Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Rosemead Drive has units with dishwashers.

