Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated inside with New Fixtures, updated Kitchen with New Appliances and Granite Top, Updated Wooden Flooring, Updated Bathrooms, Every thing is NEW, beside the structure. Nice big Backyard with Wood-den Deck. Large living area and 4 bedrooms. 2 full baths, big utility room. HEB ISD, Trinity HS. Come see this home it won't last long!