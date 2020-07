Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful home in private gated community and Grapevine Colleyville ISD! This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a bonus game room upstairs. This home offers laminate wood flooring downstairs and open kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The community features hiking and biking trails, private ponds and HOA maintains the front yard. Come see this home today!