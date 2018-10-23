All apartments in Euless
Last updated January 31 2020

603 Freestone Drive

603 Freestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

603 Freestone Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the quiet and desirable area of Euless. Newly updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom. Huge backyard!

PLEASE READ THE REST FOR APPLICATION AND POLICIES. Must fill out Application to be considered. Minimum credit of 600. Background check.

To schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1230307?source=marketing

To Apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/938597

Animals: Up to 2 dogs. Medium and small breeds. Breed restrictions. $250 pet deposit for each.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Freestone Drive have any available units?
603 Freestone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 603 Freestone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
603 Freestone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Freestone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Freestone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 603 Freestone Drive offer parking?
No, 603 Freestone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 603 Freestone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Freestone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Freestone Drive have a pool?
No, 603 Freestone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 603 Freestone Drive have accessible units?
No, 603 Freestone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Freestone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Freestone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Freestone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Freestone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

