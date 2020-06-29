Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath duplex in GCISD off Glade Rd.Looks like a new home!Convenient to all areas + Glade Parks shopping center.New granite in kitchen and baths.Stainless steel appliances w refrigerator.Large utility room for full size washer and dryer.Fresh & modern paint w new carpet.All new ceiling mounted fans.Great fireplace in living room & small backyard for entertaining.1st floor master with vaulted ceiling.2 bedrooms upstairs are split with a large bathroom w 2 long vanities w new framed mirrors & light fixtures.Drainage system will automatically drain the water to street.2 storage closets on first floor.2 car garage with shelves.Owner is agent.Pets on case by case basis.Don't miss this GEM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 535 Mel Court have any available units?
535 Mel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Mel Court have?
Some of 535 Mel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Mel Court currently offering any rent specials?
535 Mel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Mel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Mel Court is pet friendly.
Does 535 Mel Court offer parking?
Yes, 535 Mel Court offers parking.
Does 535 Mel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Mel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Mel Court have a pool?
No, 535 Mel Court does not have a pool.
Does 535 Mel Court have accessible units?
No, 535 Mel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Mel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Mel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
