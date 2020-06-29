535 Mel Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath duplex in GCISD off Glade Rd.Looks like a new home!Convenient to all areas + Glade Parks shopping center.New granite in kitchen and baths.Stainless steel appliances w refrigerator.Large utility room for full size washer and dryer.Fresh & modern paint w new carpet.All new ceiling mounted fans.Great fireplace in living room & small backyard for entertaining.1st floor master with vaulted ceiling.2 bedrooms upstairs are split with a large bathroom w 2 long vanities w new framed mirrors & light fixtures.Drainage system will automatically drain the water to street.2 storage closets on first floor.2 car garage with shelves.Owner is agent.Pets on case by case basis.Don't miss this GEM