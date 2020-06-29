All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 535 Mel Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
535 Mel Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

535 Mel Court

535 Mel Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

535 Mel Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath duplex in GCISD off Glade Rd.Looks like a new home!Convenient to all areas + Glade Parks shopping center.New granite in kitchen and baths.Stainless steel appliances w refrigerator.Large utility room for full size washer and dryer.Fresh & modern paint w new carpet.All new ceiling mounted fans.Great fireplace in living room & small backyard for entertaining.1st floor master with vaulted ceiling.2 bedrooms upstairs are split with a large bathroom w 2 long vanities w new framed mirrors & light fixtures.Drainage system will automatically drain the water to street.2 storage closets on first floor.2 car garage with shelves.Owner is agent.Pets on case by case basis.Don't miss this GEM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Mel Court have any available units?
535 Mel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Mel Court have?
Some of 535 Mel Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Mel Court currently offering any rent specials?
535 Mel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Mel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Mel Court is pet friendly.
Does 535 Mel Court offer parking?
Yes, 535 Mel Court offers parking.
Does 535 Mel Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Mel Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Mel Court have a pool?
No, 535 Mel Court does not have a pool.
Does 535 Mel Court have accessible units?
No, 535 Mel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Mel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Mel Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary