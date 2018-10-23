510 Brownstone Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super cute 3-2-2 that has been updated & is located near major highways & DFW airport. Open living, dining with french doors that open to patio & deck. Home features vaulted & beamed ceilings w easy-care wood-style flooring in living, dining, kitchen & hall. The sunny kitchen is enhanced w granite counter tops, subway tile back-splash, recently replaced oven & the fridge stays. Master bedroom boasts ceiling fan & fashionable barn door to ensuite. Full size hall bath has shower, tub combo. Full size W-D connections. Good sized, fenced backyard w nice deck & patio that is perfect for entertaining. Pet-friendly property. Occupant is in the process of packing, please excuse any mess. $20 HVAC Filter Program Req.