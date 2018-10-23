All apartments in Euless
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:48 AM

510 Brownstone Street

510 Brownstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 Brownstone Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute 3-2-2 that has been updated & is located near major highways & DFW airport. Open living, dining with french doors that open to patio & deck. Home features vaulted & beamed ceilings w easy-care wood-style flooring in living, dining, kitchen & hall. The sunny kitchen is enhanced w granite counter tops, subway tile back-splash, recently replaced oven & the fridge stays. Master bedroom boasts ceiling fan & fashionable barn door to ensuite. Full size hall bath has shower, tub combo. Full size W-D connections. Good sized, fenced backyard w nice deck & patio that is perfect for entertaining. Pet-friendly property. Occupant is in the process of packing, please excuse any mess. $20 HVAC Filter Program Req.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Brownstone Street have any available units?
510 Brownstone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Brownstone Street have?
Some of 510 Brownstone Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Brownstone Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 Brownstone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Brownstone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 Brownstone Street is pet friendly.
Does 510 Brownstone Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 Brownstone Street offers parking.
Does 510 Brownstone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Brownstone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Brownstone Street have a pool?
No, 510 Brownstone Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 Brownstone Street have accessible units?
No, 510 Brownstone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Brownstone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Brownstone Street has units with dishwashers.

