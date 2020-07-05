506 Bayberry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Property available 1-28-20. Great 3-2-2 in Euless, GCISD! Open floor plan has a large living area with pretty decorative wall molding, vaulted ceilings and a classic brick fireplace with hearth for extra seating. Separate dining area has bay windows and opens to the kitchen with built-in microwave, breakfast bar and ample storage. Nice sized master offers high ceilings and loads of natural light. Other amenities include laminate flooring throughout - great for those with allergies, ceiling fans, neutral paint and a huge backyard!