Euless, TX
506 Bayberry Lane
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:21 AM

506 Bayberry Lane

506 Bayberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

506 Bayberry Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Property available 1-28-20. Great 3-2-2 in Euless, GCISD! Open floor plan has a large living area with pretty decorative wall molding, vaulted ceilings and a classic brick fireplace with hearth for extra seating. Separate dining area has bay windows and opens to the kitchen with built-in microwave, breakfast bar and ample storage. Nice sized master offers high ceilings and loads of natural light. Other amenities include laminate flooring throughout - great for those with allergies, ceiling fans, neutral paint and a huge backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Bayberry Lane have any available units?
506 Bayberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Bayberry Lane have?
Some of 506 Bayberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Bayberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
506 Bayberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Bayberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 506 Bayberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 506 Bayberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 506 Bayberry Lane offers parking.
Does 506 Bayberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Bayberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Bayberry Lane have a pool?
No, 506 Bayberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 506 Bayberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 506 Bayberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Bayberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Bayberry Lane has units with dishwashers.

