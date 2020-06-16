All apartments in Euless
503 Tarragon Lane
503 Tarragon Lane

503 Tarragon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

503 Tarragon Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bed 2.1 bath home in the coveted Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! This well loved home boasts personality high-end upgrades. Upon entering your'e greeted with vaulted ceilings, exposed brick fireplace and an open concept living and dining area. Kitchen is beautifully designed with marble counters, farmhouse sink, subway tile, custom vent hood & more. Updated bathroom includes designer tiles, subway tile, concrete counters, decorative lighting, upgraded hardware and more. Large Backyard features new wood deck, beautifully established trees and plenty of room to play. Radiant barrier roof provides great energy efficiency. Close to DFW, and AA HQ. Also, ½ mile away from Bear Creek Golf Course

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

