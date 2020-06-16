410 Dominion Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Stunning home in Dominion at Bear Creek! This home boasts tons of builder upgrades including hand scraped hardwood floors, stone fire place, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. A true study is located downstairs along with a formal dining room and mother in law suite. The master bedroom is spacious and master bath features a walk in closet. Media Room, game room and 2 secondary rooms upstairs! The community pool is available for you and your family to use. This home is a MUST SEE!