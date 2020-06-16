All apartments in Euless
Last updated July 17 2019 at 2:59 AM

410 Dominion Drive

410 Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

410 Dominion Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning home in Dominion at Bear Creek! This home boasts tons of builder upgrades including hand scraped hardwood floors, stone fire place, stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. A true study is located downstairs along with a formal dining room and mother in law suite. The master bedroom is spacious and master bath features a walk in closet. Media Room, game room and 2 secondary rooms upstairs! The community pool is available for you and your family to use. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Dominion Drive have any available units?
410 Dominion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Dominion Drive have?
Some of 410 Dominion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Dominion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Dominion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Dominion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 410 Dominion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 410 Dominion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 410 Dominion Drive offers parking.
Does 410 Dominion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Dominion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Dominion Drive have a pool?
Yes, 410 Dominion Drive has a pool.
Does 410 Dominion Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Dominion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Dominion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Dominion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

