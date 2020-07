Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located at the end of Cu-de sac with walking trails and greenbelt close to close to American Airlines Headquarters and DFW Airport. Formal dining and large family room with view of trees. open kitchen and breakfast area with walk in pantry and island. Split master with his and her closet, jetted tub