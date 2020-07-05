309 Canterbury Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous 3-2-2 in Euless, GCISD! Gorgeous hardwood floors, new stainless appliances, new carpet, beautiful arched windows, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, lovely layout & so much more! Entry opens to the 21x15 formal living with high ceilings & winsome lighting. The generous sized kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, center island, pantry & breakfast area. Second living boasts a classic brick fireplace & wrought iron chandelier. Inviting master suite has a spacious bath with his-and-hers sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Great secondaries, charming second bath has vintage style flooring & upgraded fixtures, large backyard, wonderful covered patio & more! Irrigation system to be installed February 16.