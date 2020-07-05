All apartments in Euless
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 Canterbury Street

309 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Canterbury Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3-2-2 in Euless, GCISD! Gorgeous hardwood floors, new stainless appliances, new carpet, beautiful arched windows, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, lovely layout & so much more! Entry opens to the 21x15 formal living with high ceilings & winsome lighting. The generous sized kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, center island, pantry & breakfast area. Second living boasts a classic brick fireplace & wrought iron chandelier. Inviting master suite has a spacious bath with his-and-hers sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Great secondaries, charming second bath has vintage style flooring & upgraded fixtures, large backyard, wonderful covered patio & more! Irrigation system to be installed February 16.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Canterbury Street have any available units?
309 Canterbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Canterbury Street have?
Some of 309 Canterbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Canterbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 Canterbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Canterbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 Canterbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 309 Canterbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 309 Canterbury Street offers parking.
Does 309 Canterbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Canterbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Canterbury Street have a pool?
No, 309 Canterbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 Canterbury Street have accessible units?
No, 309 Canterbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Canterbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Canterbury Street has units with dishwashers.

