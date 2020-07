Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

A must see, Lovely family home in desirable subdivision. Beautiful one owner very spacious house with 3 bedrooms, large study which can be used as the fourth bedroom, lots of storage, formal living and dining, spacious family room, game room with screen, wiring and surround sound equipment. Great location close to major Freeways and DFW Airport. Award wining HEB schools