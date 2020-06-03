3013 Clover Lane

Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Euless off Glade Rd. The living room has a fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom have updated granite counter tops, back splash, shower, and flooring. Flooring is vinyl plank in living area and secondary bedroom and the Master bedroom has carpet. Parking is at the back of the duplex and has a carport which is for this property only. Yard is fenced. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Credit card can be used to pay app fee. Property has washer, dryer and frig for tenant use but none are guaranteed Cat ok.