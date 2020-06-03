All apartments in Euless
3013 Clover Lane
3013 Clover Lane

3013 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Clover Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex in Euless off Glade Rd. The living room has a fireplace. Kitchen and bathroom have updated granite counter tops, back splash, shower, and flooring. Flooring is vinyl plank in living area and secondary bedroom and the Master bedroom has carpet. Parking is at the back of the duplex and has a carport which is for this property only. Yard is fenced. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Credit card can be used to pay app fee. Property has washer, dryer and frig for tenant use but none are guaranteed Cat ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Clover Lane have any available units?
3013 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Clover Lane have?
Some of 3013 Clover Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Clover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Clover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Clover Lane offers parking.
Does 3013 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3013 Clover Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 3013 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 3013 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 Clover Lane has units with dishwashers.

