Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:18 AM

3012 Honey Locust Drive

3012 Honey Locust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Honey Locust Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
This 3 bed 2 bath home in Euless is a large open concept that runs seamlessly from front to back, letting in an abundance of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout living spaces, tile in all wet areas and brand new carpet in ALL bedrooms. It has a large kitchen and TWO large spaces that can be used as living areas. There is plenty of storage to choose from here with large closets, cabinets and built-in shelving. The backyard is a perfect space to spend time with family and friends. The home is centrally located between Fort Worth AND Dallas with easy access to multiple highways and a quick 5 min ride to DFW airport. Located in HEB, but feeding into GCISD schools. Don’t miss this mid cities gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Honey Locust Drive have any available units?
3012 Honey Locust Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Honey Locust Drive have?
Some of 3012 Honey Locust Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Honey Locust Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Honey Locust Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Honey Locust Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Honey Locust Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 3012 Honey Locust Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Honey Locust Drive offers parking.
Does 3012 Honey Locust Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Honey Locust Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Honey Locust Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Honey Locust Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Honey Locust Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Honey Locust Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Honey Locust Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Honey Locust Drive has units with dishwashers.

