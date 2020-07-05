3012 Honey Locust Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed 2 bath home in Euless is a large open concept that runs seamlessly from front to back, letting in an abundance of natural light. Hardwood flooring throughout living spaces, tile in all wet areas and brand new carpet in ALL bedrooms. It has a large kitchen and TWO large spaces that can be used as living areas. There is plenty of storage to choose from here with large closets, cabinets and built-in shelving. The backyard is a perfect space to spend time with family and friends. The home is centrally located between Fort Worth AND Dallas with easy access to multiple highways and a quick 5 min ride to DFW airport. Located in HEB, but feeding into GCISD schools. Don’t miss this mid cities gem.