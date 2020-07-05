All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 3003 Timothy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
3003 Timothy Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

3003 Timothy Lane

3003 Timothy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3003 Timothy Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2-1 in Euless in the desirable Colleyville-Grapevine ISD! NEW flooring, new granite, new paint including doors, walls, trim and cabinets, new tiled fireplace and more! Great open floor plan has a spacious family room with luxury vinyl plank flooring and a lovely woodburning fireplace. Bright kitchen offers gorgeous granite countertops, upgraded fixtures, built-in microwave plus refrigerator included! Large 15x11 master, nice sized secondary, both bedrooms have plush carpet and walk-in closets, adorable bath with extra storage and a full size utility room with built-in cabinets. Nice backyard has a wonderful deck, flagstone walkway, open patio and storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Timothy Lane have any available units?
3003 Timothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 Timothy Lane have?
Some of 3003 Timothy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Timothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Timothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Timothy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3003 Timothy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 3003 Timothy Lane offer parking?
No, 3003 Timothy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3003 Timothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Timothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Timothy Lane have a pool?
No, 3003 Timothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Timothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 3003 Timothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Timothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3003 Timothy Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary