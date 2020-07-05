3003 Timothy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 2-1 in Euless in the desirable Colleyville-Grapevine ISD! NEW flooring, new granite, new paint including doors, walls, trim and cabinets, new tiled fireplace and more! Great open floor plan has a spacious family room with luxury vinyl plank flooring and a lovely woodburning fireplace. Bright kitchen offers gorgeous granite countertops, upgraded fixtures, built-in microwave plus refrigerator included! Large 15x11 master, nice sized secondary, both bedrooms have plush carpet and walk-in closets, adorable bath with extra storage and a full size utility room with built-in cabinets. Nice backyard has a wonderful deck, flagstone walkway, open patio and storage building.