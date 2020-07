Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking

Charming and Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in a great location! Close to shopping, dinning and easy frwy access. This home is centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth and is in the beautiful city of Euless, only a few minutes drive to several major cities, such as, Grapevine, Southlake, Colleyville, Downtown Fort Worth and even Dallas. This home has plenty of storage space. Large back yard. This home is a must see! A wonderful place to call Home!