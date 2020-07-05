2907 Clairemont Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice comfortable home in exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Vaulted ceilings in living, dining, kitchen & master bedroom-well lit throughout. Master bath has two sinks, jetted tub and walk in closet. Kitchen has built in microwave & breakfast bar. Split 3 bedroom home with large living open to kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted with easy to maintain tiles throughout rest of home. Great access to major highways. Large private fenced back yard.

Apply online at Zumper. Send listing agent copy of drivers license & pay stubs.Tenant should make 3x rent to qualify, no felonies, no evictions, 650 credit score desired-exception possible with double deposit. Pets are allowed with $350 pet deposit-no dangerous breeds.