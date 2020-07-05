All apartments in Euless
2907 Clairemont Lane
2907 Clairemont Lane

2907 Clairemont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2907 Clairemont Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very nice comfortable home in exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Vaulted ceilings in living, dining, kitchen & master bedroom-well lit throughout. Master bath has two sinks, jetted tub and walk in closet. Kitchen has built in microwave & breakfast bar. Split 3 bedroom home with large living open to kitchen. Bedrooms are carpeted with easy to maintain tiles throughout rest of home. Great access to major highways. Large private fenced back yard.
Apply online at Zumper. Send listing agent copy of drivers license & pay stubs.Tenant should make 3x rent to qualify, no felonies, no evictions, 650 credit score desired-exception possible with double deposit. Pets are allowed with $350 pet deposit-no dangerous breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 Clairemont Lane have any available units?
2907 Clairemont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 Clairemont Lane have?
Some of 2907 Clairemont Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 Clairemont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2907 Clairemont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 Clairemont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2907 Clairemont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2907 Clairemont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2907 Clairemont Lane offers parking.
Does 2907 Clairemont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2907 Clairemont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 Clairemont Lane have a pool?
No, 2907 Clairemont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2907 Clairemont Lane have accessible units?
No, 2907 Clairemont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 Clairemont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2907 Clairemont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

